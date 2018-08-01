Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,287 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,473. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Philippin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

