Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 31st

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $67.63 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

