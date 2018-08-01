Jabil Inc (JBL) Stake Lowered by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,955 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $21,349,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,005,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,803,000 after acquiring an additional 280,123 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Jabil by 439.8% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 327,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $7,516,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $7,072,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 538,924 shares in the company, valued at $14,841,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jabil opened at $28.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 14th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.