JA Solar (JASO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media stories about JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JA Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the solar energy provider an impact score of 46.3925494616103 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

JASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of JA Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of JA Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

JA Solar remained flat at $$7.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JA Solar has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The solar energy provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.79 million for the quarter. JA Solar had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.64%. research analysts anticipate that JA Solar will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names.

