J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $70.80 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 824,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,804,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 10.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.46 per share, with a total value of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,174.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

