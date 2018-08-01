J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $470,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Stock

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 822.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 86,629 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 183,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,838. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

