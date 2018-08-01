Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 773,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,881,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,147,000 after buying an additional 14,387,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 219,361 shares in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.