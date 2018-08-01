Israel Chemicals (ICL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 26150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 132,608 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 4,878,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 876,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 78,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

