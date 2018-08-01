Israel Chemicals (ICL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 26150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.
About Israel Chemicals
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.
See Also: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.