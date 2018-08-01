iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 656,787 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the June 29th total of 2,018,941 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,093,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.