iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Holdings Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,293,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after acquiring an additional 340,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $106.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

