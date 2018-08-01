iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Stake Decreased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,411.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,544,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after acquiring an additional 648,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,305,000 after acquiring an additional 301,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded down $0.17, hitting $125.15, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,836. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

