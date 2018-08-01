iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after purchasing an additional 648,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,418,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $125.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

