iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $206.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2947 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.