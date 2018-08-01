iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Stake Lifted by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 327.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $455,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 25,612.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 135,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,616 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF traded down $0.15, hitting $28.06, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 395,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,541. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

