iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,779 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 421,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF traded down $0.08, hitting $35.55, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,262 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

