iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0282802393601 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF opened at $63.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.