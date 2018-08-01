iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF opened at $63.48 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $69.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.