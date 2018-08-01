iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares International Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

