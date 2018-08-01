iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Position Raised by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond accounts for about 2.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 78.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 93.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 147.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 68.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.3811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

