iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

