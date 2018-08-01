iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (FIBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.33

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF traded down $0.29, hitting $96.99, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

