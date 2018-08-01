iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 139,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,869. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $51.49.

