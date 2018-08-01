iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.45 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

