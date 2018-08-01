iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1999 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,159. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.