Iradimed (IRMD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Iradimed traded up $0.95, reaching $23.95, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 87,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.03 million, a PE ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 1.39. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 6.29%. equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $94,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

