iQIYI (IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 275,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,043,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.