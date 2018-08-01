IPG Photonics (IPGP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

IPGP stock traded down $60.26 on Tuesday, hitting $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,036. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $152.28 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

