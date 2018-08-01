IPG Photonics (IPGP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.
IPGP stock traded down $60.26 on Tuesday, hitting $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,036. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $152.28 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71.
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
