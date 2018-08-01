IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.22. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

In related news, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,567,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,363,586.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 41.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics traded up $1.52, hitting $165.56, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,161,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,247. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

