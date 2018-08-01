Invuity Inc (IVTY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invuity Inc (NASDAQ:IVTY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,550 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.14% of Invuity worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invuity by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Invuity in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Invuity in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invuity by 5,196.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Invuity in the 1st quarter worth $4,235,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invuity news, Director Eric W. Roberts purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,955.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVTY stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Invuity Inc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.02.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.10). Invuity had a negative return on equity of 543.34% and a negative net margin of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. analysts expect that Invuity Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

