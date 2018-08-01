Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $378.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $491.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.49 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $1.61 for the day and closed at $246.47
NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,635 shares in the company, valued at $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 152.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.7% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.