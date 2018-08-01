Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $378.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $491.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.49 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $1.61 for the day and closed at $246.47

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,635 shares in the company, valued at $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 152.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.7% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.