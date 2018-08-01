Investors Sell PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Strength (PNC)

Traders sold shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $37.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $145.02

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,922,000 after purchasing an additional 235,358 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,505,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,326,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.