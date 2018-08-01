Investors Sell Intel (INTC) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $204.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $420.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $215.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $48.10Specifically, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,506,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 994,296 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $77,519,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods, Types and Options

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.