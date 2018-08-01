Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vonage Put Options (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 983 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,389% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 234,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,620,805.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,261.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jayesh Patel sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,710,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,780,344. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 270,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 463.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 235.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

