Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,938 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the average volume of 528 put options.

Shares of SEA opened at $14.10 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. SEA has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 729.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 6,393,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,475,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SEA by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,298,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,618 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.