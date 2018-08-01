Investors Purchase High Volume of Fidelity National Information Servcs Call Options (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,192% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.