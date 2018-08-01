Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $90.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.28 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $43.84

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

