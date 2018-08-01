Investors Buy Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $175.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $105.97

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

