Investors Buy Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $149.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $95.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.70 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CVS Health had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. CVS Health traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $64.09

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.