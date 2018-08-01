Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adient (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 50,655 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,844% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,606 put options.

Shares of Adient opened at $47.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Adient has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Adient by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

