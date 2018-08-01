Investors Buy Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $140.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Honeywell International had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($2.42) for the day and closed at $156.92Specifically, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,911 shares of company stock worth $19,304,032. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.3% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 311,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,887,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after purchasing an additional 230,252 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

