Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 1st (ANDE, CAR, EMN, GWR, JNPR, LKQ, NEP, PAA, PXD, RTN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 1st:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Andersons’ Plant Nutrient Group's results remain affected by depressed nutrient market and continued delay in market improvements around the specialty products. The company expects volume and margin pressures to continue in the near future. Further, elevated maintenance cost due to higher level of tank car recertification will affect the Rail Group’s performance. In addition, higher interest expense will hurt its results. “

Get Andersons Inc alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “We appreciate Avis Budget’s focus on expanding its global presence by increasing the number of company-operated locations in fast-growing markets. We believe the company's fundamental drivers such as sustained productivity growth, implementation of pricing initiatives and potential revenue-generating synergies from various acquisitions are likely to enhance its future prospects. In the past year, the stock outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, Avis Budget continues to face hurdles like high fleet costs and intense competition from rival players in the vehicle rental industry. Any disruption or termination of relationships with third-party distribution channels can have an adverse impact on Avis Budget’s domestic car rental reservations.”

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical saw higher profit in second-quarter 2018. Both adjusted earnings and sales topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Eastman Chemical has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. The company remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions. Its cost reduction actions are expected to contribute to its earnings in 2018. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging strong free cash flows. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to volatility in ethylene prices. Also, it faces headwinds from high scheduled maintenance costs and raw material cost inflation.”

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genesee & Wyoming reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2018. Moreover, both the measures improved substantially year over year. A low effective tax rate aided results. The company's outlook for 2018 is encouraging. Additionally, its efforts to reward shareholders are impressive. To this end, the company initiated a repurchase program worth $300 million, expected to be completed by the year end. However, increased costs are likely to dampen bottom-line growth going forward. The company incurred $9.4 million of restructuring charges in the second quarter pertaining to the U.K. optimization program. Also, the company's operating expenses increased 11.6% in the quarter mainly owing to higher labor-related costs.”

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Juniper reported relatively modest second-quarter 2018 results on the back of a solid performance from the cloud vertical and growth in enterprise business. The company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and optical convergence. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks to support the incremental growth in data traffic. Management remains confident to return to a healthy growth trajectory by the end of the year. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on an average. Considering Juniper’s broad exposure to the service provider market, the ongoing consolidations could increase uncertainties and restrict its revenue growth over the long term. The security business may also remain a drag on results due to the loss of about $30 million quarterly contribution by the mobile security platform.”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, LKQ Corp’s earnings per share and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both improved year over year. In the first-half 2018, the Parts and services segment of the company performed strongly. The company has been growing its footprint through organic expansion and acquisitions. In May 2017, the company completed the acquisition of German-based Stahlgruber, thus, strengthening its position in Europe. Also, its focus on the aftermarket defends the company from cyclical nature of the automotive industry. However, continuous rise in Selling, General and Administrative expenses (SG&A) is a serious concern before the company. Over the past year, LKQ Corp. has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, NextEra Energy’ units have outperformed its industry's growth. NextEra Energy Partners is poised to gain from higher usage of natural gas, resulting in increased demand for its pipeline services in Texas. The partnership’s renewable assets in the United States have long-term contracts and enjoy the benefits of government initiatives to produce higher volume of electricity from clean sources. The decision to sell its Canadian assets is expected to be accretive to long-term goal. However, if prices of natural gas and other traditional fuel sources continue to remain low, it will impact demand for the renewable energy projects. Stringent rules and regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds.”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In past six months, units of Plain All America Pipeline have outperformed its industry. Plains All American is modifying the way it manages inventory and implementing contractual provisions that will reduce earnings volatility. Investments to enhance its pipeline capacity and storage facilities will help the partnership to gain from the increasing fossil fuel production in the United States. However, intense competition in the midstream space and rising interest rates continue to be threats. Legislation and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing could reduce domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. Also, Plains All American’s operations are subject to extensive federal, state and local regulations.”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, we appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer has debt to capitalization ratio of 16.7% which is much lower than 47.3% for the broader industry. However, the company looks overvalued as reflected by its EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.7, higher than that of the industry’s 12.8. During the first quarter of 2018, the production expenses increased from the prior year period by over 50%. If this trend continues, it will affect the company’s profitability.”

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Raytheon ended second quarter 2018 on an impressive note, with both its top and bottom line figures having surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Raytheon's Patriot missile-defense systems have seen a number of buyers in recent times including international customers from Europe as well as the Middle East. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for Raytheon. Its share price also underperformed the industry in the last one year. A comparative analysis of Raytheon's historical EV/EBITDA ratio, reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of United Parcel Service have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Ushering in further good news, the company performed well in the second quarter of 2018, reporting better- than-expected earnings per share and revenues. E-commerce growth aided results. Export volumes also rose significantly in the quarter. Additionally, the U.S. Domestic Package unit, which accounts for bulk of the total revenues at UPS, performed well, thereby driving growth. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders. However, increased costs continue to weigh on the bottom line. Increased investments are likely to pressurize the bottom line going forward.Capital expenditure for 2018 is projected between $6.5 billion and $7 billion. Labor unrest also does not bode well for the stock.”

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Visa’s fiscal third quarter bottom line beat estimates and improved year over year on growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. The company is witnessing growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions owing to a strong economy and a positive consumer sentiment driving higher spending. Numerous strategic acquisitions and alliances, technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for long-term growth and consistent revenue rise. Visa is well poised to gain from the growing electronic payment processing and a strong international business. Given solid operational performance, management expects fiscal 2018 operating EPS to grow in low-30s on low double digits revenue growth. A solid balance sheet ensures effective capital deployment. Shares of Visa have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, high client incentives might put pressure on revenues.”

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VMware is gaining from robust performance from NSX and vSAN product lines. The company has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. The company’s dominance in SDDC along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. However, heavy spending on R&D may weigh on its margins. Intensifying competition is also a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

LTX-Credence Co. common stock (NASDAQ:XCRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xcerra Corporation engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry. Its product portfolio includes Diamond platform; X-Series platform; and ASL platform. The Company also offers various services, such as installation and maintenance of test systems, servicing of spare parts, parts and labor warranties on test systems and instruments, and training on the maintenance and operation of test systems. Xcerra Corporation, formerly known as LTX-Credence Corporation, is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. “

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.