InvestFeed (IFT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $2,711.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00394574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00180075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

