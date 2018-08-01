Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $231,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $176.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $182.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.3764 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.