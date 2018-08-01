Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.65

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IPU opened at GBX 530 ($6.96) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 442 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 527.47 ($6.93).

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term total return for shareholders primarily by investment in a cross-section of small to medium sized United Kingdom quoted companies. The business of the Company consists of investing its funds according to the investment objective with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating a return for shareholders.

