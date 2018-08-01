Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.65

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:IPU opened at GBX 530 ($6.96) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 442 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 527.47 ($6.93).
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr
