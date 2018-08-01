Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.31

News articles about Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.7449279623963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust traded up $0.07, reaching $7.79, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,879. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

There is no company description available for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust.

