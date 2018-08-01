inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of inTEST opened at $7.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. inTEST has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

