Intersect ENT (XENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XENT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $32.35 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $535,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $245,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,226. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

