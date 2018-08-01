Intersect Capital LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $761,000. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $176.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $182.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.3764 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

