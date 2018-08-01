Intersect Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,005 Ford Motor (F)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 155.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor opened at $10.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

