InterOil (IOC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News headlines about InterOil (NYSE:IOC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterOil earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 43.5146845403634 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of InterOil opened at $48.36 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. InterOil has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

InterOil Company Profile

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations.

